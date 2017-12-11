11 dicembre 2017 Bomba a Manhattan, ecco le testimonianze I principali tweet apparsi sui social 11 dicembre 201717:10 Bomba a Manhattan, ecco le testimonianze leggi dopo slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli I was exiting the Port Authority and the National Guard was running towards something shouting “Go, Go, Go”— Keith Woodfin (@hkdallas) 11 dicembre 2017 1 di 6 Large #explosion hits New York, #Manhattan Bus station. Line's A, C and E are being evacuated.— Kenzo (@KenzoSuai) 11 dicembre 2017 2 di 6 Explosion in Midtown Manhattan during morning commute. We're on the scene... pic.twitter.com/LTkE7HJ4Mw— DeMarco Morgan (@DeMarcoReports) 11 dicembre 2017 3 di 6 NBC News: The incident in New York is being investigated as a terrorism attack. The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is on-scene.— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) 11 dicembre 2017 4 di 6 One injured, one terror suspect in custody after #explosion at New York City's Port Authority Bus Terminal near Times Square. Former NYPD Police Commissioner says the terrorist planned the attack “in the name of ISIS" and may be from Bangladesh. #Manhattan— Brandon (@brandongroeny) 11 dicembre 2017 5 di 6 Shooting at port authority? Anybody on this????— Bigshotprof (@thebigshotprof) 11 dicembre 2017 6 di 6 leggi dopo slideshow I principali tweet apparsi sui social New YorkManhattanesplosione