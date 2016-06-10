FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
Bill Gates dona 100mila polli all'Africa per combattere la povertà

Il fondatore di Microsoft Bill Gates si è mosso in prima persona per aiutare le famiglie povere dell'Africa sub-sahariana attraverso l'allevamento di polli. Il miliardario americano ha donato 100mila polli, nella convinzione che crescere e vendere questi volatili può rappresentare un modo efficace per combattere la povertà estrema. La pagina online del progetto è già stata condivisa migliaia di volte.
