Bill Gates dona 100mila polli all'Africa per combattere la povertà

Here’s how you can have a flock of chickens donated to a family in need on your behalf: https://t.co/12zlnbG8F7 pic.twitter.com/i2ML1Mp4wi— Bill Gates (@BillGates) 9 giugno 2016
If I were living in extreme poverty, I’d want to raise chickens. Here’s why: https://t.co/sTYQisFKd9 pic.twitter.com/7HJz2O6Au7— Bill Gates (@BillGates) 9 giugno 2016
Help me give away 100,000 chickens: https://t.co/EBNTEP3iUu pic.twitter.com/ASgjVtRCWh— Bill Gates (@BillGates) 8 giugno 2016
