27 maggio 2015 Belgio, spazio aereo chiuso per ore: 150 voli cancellati e 10mila passeggeri a terra Disagi e traffico aereo in tilt a causa di un blackout a Belgocontrol. No planes flying #Belgocontrol pic.twitter.com/HZGs18HdTC— tsearle (@tsearle) 27 Maggio 2015 Huge lines but people are calm. @BrusselsAirport is doing all it can to deal with the #Belgocontrol situation pic.twitter.com/66nBNYHq1S— Steven (@Airwaysfoodie) 27 Maggio 2015 Fully suspended air traffic in #Brussels airport today. It seems that I not am getting back to #CPH today for the official parlementary election campaign kick off. Absolutely not a good day to travel. You would expect that something as critical as a nations air traffic control has a backup system? Not in #Belgium. #belgocontrol #fv15 Una foto pubblicata da Junior S (@mrjuniors45) in data: 27 Mag 2015 alle ore 03:10 PDT #Belgocontrol at #brusselsairport pic.twitter.com/5bMGuG9F3v— Ghilain✨ (@Ghilain) 27 Maggio 2015 Latest situation: Belgocontrol restarting systems but it will all take some time pic.twitter.com/Nxp6DhZTMY— EUROCONTROL (@eurocontrol) 27 Maggio 2015 Du personnel amené en urgence pour informer. Et il faut de la patience #belgocontrol https://t.co/DNuK0N31gf— JB Marchal (@JeebsM) 27 Maggio 2015 Here's the latest from #skavstaairport our flight is #cancelled and we rebooked to come back on Friday afternoon. I be in #Belgium for less than 24h before flying back out to London. We are taking the car for a couple more days and we are going #beargrylls style and roughing it. To all my nearest and dearest, it you want to see me, you will have to come to me! #airtravel #airportlife #airtrafficcontrol #Belgocontrol #wingingit Una foto pubblicata da Seya Ben Amar (@seya_) in data: 27 Mag 2015 alle ore 05:42 PDT