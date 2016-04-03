FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
Belgio, spazio aereo chiuso per ore: 150 voli cancellati e 10mila passeggeri a terra

Disagi e traffico aereo in tilt a causa di un blackout a Belgocontrol.

Belgio, spazio aereo chiuso per ore: 150 voli cancellati e 10mila passeggeri a terra

