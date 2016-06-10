Attentato al mercato di Tel Aviv, 4 morti e 5 feriti

ISRAEL: 2 #Palestinian terrorists, Wearing suits, searching for a place for their terror attack (VID: @Channel2News) pic.twitter.com/jC2sNu6NYV— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) 9 giugno 2016
ISRAEL: 2 #Palestinian terrorists, Wearing suits, searching for a place for their terror attack (VID: @Channel2News) pic.twitter.com/jC2sNu6NYV
TERROR- AFTERMATH: Chaos at the bar while ppl run for their lives after terrorist opens fire, killing 3, injuring 9. pic.twitter.com/MAvW52MhzP— Israel News Flash (@ILNewsFlash) 8 giugno 2016
TERROR- AFTERMATH: Chaos at the bar while ppl run for their lives after terrorist opens fire, killing 3, injuring 9. pic.twitter.com/MAvW52MhzP
Tel Aviv shooting: The 2 terrorists sat in the restaurant, ordered & then opened fire murdering 4 pic.twitter.com/OjAgKvFwSx via @AmichaiStein1— Yannis Koutsomitis (@YanniKouts) 9 giugno 2016
Tel Aviv shooting: The 2 terrorists sat in the restaurant, ordered & then opened fire murdering 4 pic.twitter.com/OjAgKvFwSx via @AmichaiStein1
TEL AVIV SHOOTING: CCTV video of the 2 terrorists - wearing suits - inside the restaurant pic.twitter.com/7JBSYiI4Mf— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) 8 giugno 2016
TEL AVIV SHOOTING: CCTV video of the 2 terrorists - wearing suits - inside the restaurant pic.twitter.com/7JBSYiI4Mf
VIDEO: Israeli police open fire at suspect in Tel Aviv shooting attack. #Sarona pic.twitter.com/FxZuQFna5f— Lisa Daftari (@LisaDaftari) 8 giugno 2016
VIDEO: Israeli police open fire at suspect in Tel Aviv shooting attack. #Sarona pic.twitter.com/FxZuQFna5f