6) Jihadist capitalizing on shooting: disseminating PDF of #Russia embassies around globe on soc media in attempt to incite further pic.twitter.com/20otXhIwhk— Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) 19 dicembre 2016
5) Same sources call him "hero who did not stand by...as the Muslims in Aleppo and Shaam are being massacred. A true example for the Ummah."— Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) 19 dicembre 2016
4) Pro-#AQ media groups circulating footage of shooting, introducing it: "A video which heals the wounded heart of the Ummah." pic.twitter.com/Fdv0J7YXdW— Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) 19 dicembre 2016
3) Attacker was reportedly a police officer. No official sources from #AQ or #ISIS have claimed or commented on the attack.— Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) 19 dicembre 2016
2) Huge celebration by #ISIS & #AQ accounts for shooting of #Russia ambassador, despite not knowing his allegiance (if any at all) pic.twitter.com/ryXhOQfpLZ— Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) 19 dicembre 2016
