Algeri, voragine gigante inghiotte cinque auto: 11 feriti

Una voragine, lunga 4 metri, larga 6 e profonda 4, si è aperta nella strada che collega la periferia di Ben Aknoun al centro di Algeri. Nell'incidente, dovuto probabilmente alle intense piogge degli ultimi giorni, almeno 11 persone sono rimaste ferite.
