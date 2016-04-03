FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
Kevin JorgesonTommy Caldwelldawn wallel capitan

A mani nude su El Capitan: alpinisti americani compiono la scalata del secolo

Kevin Jorgeson e Tommy Caldwell in tre settimane conquistano la vetta più ambita dagli amanti del freeclimbing.

Kevin Jorgeson e Tommy Caldwell in tre settimane conquistano la vetta più ambita dagli amanti del freeclimbing.Una scalata che dura dal 27 dicembre giorno in cui Kevin e Tommy hanno iniziato ad arrampicarsi come ragni su una parete
Kevin Jorgeson e Tommy Caldwell in tre settimane conquistano la vetta più ambita dagli amanti del freeclimbing. Scalando di giorno e di notte, dormendo in tende appese alla roccia, mangiando pesche in scatola, un occasionale sorso di whisky
Kevin Jorgeson e Tommy Caldwell in tre settimane conquistano la vetta più ambita dagli amanti del freeclimbing.Dopo una decina di tentativi falliti di superare il "passaggio 15" dei 32 della parete Dawn Wall, così chiamata perché è la prima sfiorata dalle luci dell'alba, Jorgeson aveva finalmente raggiunto Caldwell e i due sono arrivati in cima all'unisono.
Kevin Jorgeson e Tommy Caldwell in tre settimane conquistano la vetta più ambita dagli amanti del freeclimbing.Per gli alpinisti di tutto il mondo El Capitan è il "Santo Graal" delle scalate
Kevin Jorgeson e Tommy Caldwell in tre settimane conquistano la vetta più ambita dagli amanti del freeclimbing.Mai conquistato in freeclimbing prima di oggi
Kevin Jorgeson e Tommy Caldwell in tre settimane conquistano la vetta più ambita dagli amanti del freeclimbing.L'arrampicata è resa ancora più difficile dalle regole del "freeclimbing" che impongono agli alpinisti di usare solo il corpo per scalare
Kevin Jorgeson e Tommy Caldwell in tre settimane conquistano la vetta più ambita dagli amanti del freeclimbing.Ma per motivi di sicurezza sono legati alle corde che li sorreggono in caso di caduta
Kevin Jorgeson e Tommy Caldwell in tre settimane conquistano la vetta più ambita dagli amanti del freeclimbing.Jorgeson è stato salvato proprio da queste funi mentre tentava di superare il micidiale "passaggio 15", il più difficile dell'intera impresa
Kevin Jorgeson e Tommy Caldwell in tre settimane conquistano la vetta più ambita dagli amanti del freeclimbing.Per farlo ha sacrificato più volte la pelle delle mani: nel "freeclimbing" ogni graffio alle dita è l'equivalente di una foratura al Tour de France.
Kevin Jorgeson e Tommy Caldwell in tre settimane conquistano la vetta più ambita dagli amanti del freeclimbing.Jorgeson e Caldwell studiavano da anni le mosse necessarie a conquistare quella parete levigata come l'alabastro e ripida come il muro di una stanza dove i punti di appiglio sono piccoli come ciottoli e acuminati come lame di rasoio
Kevin Jorgeson e Tommy Caldwell in tre settimane conquistano la vetta più ambita dagli amanti del freeclimbing. Per Caldwell era il sogno di una vita, quasi una ossessione
Kevin Jorgeson e Tommy Caldwell in tre settimane conquistano la vetta più ambita dagli amanti del freeclimbing. "La mia Balena Bianca", aveva detto al New York Times paragonandosi a Achab che insegue Moby Dick
Kevin Jorgeson e Tommy Caldwell in tre settimane conquistano la vetta più ambita dagli amanti del freeclimbing. Un modo per mettere dietro le spalle i fantasmi del divorzio nel 2010 da un'altra famosa alpinista, Beth Rodden, e di una brutta avventura in Kyrgyzstan
Kevin Jorgeson e Tommy Caldwell in tre settimane conquistano la vetta più ambita dagli amanti del freeclimbing.Nel 2000 fu preso ostaggio con altri rocciatori, ma Tommy riuscì a farli liberare scaraventando uno dei rapitori in un dirupo
