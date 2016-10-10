debate, oltre 17 milioni di tweet

I'm a Muslim, and I would like to report a crazy man threatening a woman on a stage in Missouri. #debate— Moustafa Bayoumi (@BayoumiMoustafa) 10 ottobre 2016
No question who won tonight. Donald focused on Hillary. Hillary focused on the American people. #Debate pic.twitter.com/ILcbRsUaZ0— Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) 10 ottobre 2016
Congrats to my running mate @realDonaldTrump on a big debate win! Proud to stand with you as we #MAGA.— Mike Pence (@mike_pence) 10 ottobre 2016
There were more Tweets about #debate discussion of @realDonaldTrump's treatment of women than regarding any area of policy.— Twitter Government (@gov) 10 ottobre 2016
"I'm a gentleman." - #ThePussyGrabberQuote. Of. The. Night!#PresidentialDebate— Retta (@unfoRETTAble) 10 ottobre 2016
Watching the debate with my mojito!Trying to understand how this guy is so simpleminded! He is a #Disaster #Disaster pic.twitter.com/VxorgyBu7Q— Alicia Machado (@machadooficial) 10 ottobre 2016
I'm disappointed that the candidates weren't asked about policing and #BlackLivesMatter. Very important to our country and our city. #debate— Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) 10 ottobre 2016
