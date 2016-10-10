FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
#debate, oltre 17 milioni di tweet

Il secondo faccia a faccia in tv tra la democratica Hillary Clinton e il repubblicano Donald Trump è stato il dibattito più twittato della storia. Lo ha reso noto la società che cinguetta precisando che è stato superato il record di 17,1 milioni di tweet toccato durante il primo duello, lo scorso 26 settembre. I tre momenti più twittati sono stati quando Trump ha detto di essere in disaccordo con il suo candidato vice presidente Mike Pence sulle politiche in Siria, quando si è definito un gentiluomo e quando il tycoon ha detto che Hillary sarebbe in galera sotto la sua amministrazione. tweet musulmano
