Elezioni Usa, Romney ai fan: "Vedo la vittoria"

"Paul Ryan ed io stiamo facendo tutto il possibile per proteggere il domani dell'America e rimediare ai danni degli ultimi 4 anni", ha poi dichiarato nel suo messaggio Romney, che ha infine definito "critico" il sostegno dei suoi elettori.Ecco ilinviato dal candidato repubblicano alla Casa Bianca agli elettori.

Friend,

Thank you for your support.

Paul Ryan and I are doing everything we can to protect America's future and undo the damage of the last four years.

And so are supporters like you.

Supporters like you have transformed this campaign into a nationwide movement.

Supporters like you have knocked on over 5 million doors and made over 30 million volunteer voter contacts. That's 15 times more doors and 5 times more phone calls than at this same time in 2008 -- and that's incredible.

Supporters like you have contributed out of their own pockets. In fact, 93% percent of the donations received have been $250 or less.

Whether you've given time or money -- you've gotten us this far. And now we're on our way to winning this thing.

With just 33 days left until the election, your continued support is critical. We need your commitment, conviction and energy to win on November 6, so we can get down to the business of getting America back to work.

Whether we're talking about jobs, health care, debt, taxes, or foreign policy, the choice this election is clear. Barack Obama doesn't have a record to run on, or a plan for the future. Paul Ryan and I do.

Victory is in sight -- and with your help, we'll get there. Donate now to help us win this.

Thanks,

Mitt Romney