A mani nude su El Capitan: alpinisti americani compiono la scalata del secolo
Kevin Jorgeson e Tommy Caldwell in tre settimane conquistano la vetta più ambita dagli amanti del freeclimbing
- Due alpinisti americani hanno conquistato in "freeclimbing" una montagna impossibile: Kevin Jorgeson, 30 anni, e Tommy Caldwell, 36, hanno raggiunto la vetta di El Capitan lungo la parete del Dawn Wall, un monolito di granito alto 900 metri al centro del Parco nazionale di Yosemite, in California e il terreno di prova più sacro e importante per i rocciatori.
Una scalata che dura dal 27 dicembre giorno in cui Kevin e Tommy hanno iniziato ad arrampicarsi come ragni su una parete
Scalando di giorno e di notte, dormendo in tende appese alla roccia, mangiando pesche in scatola, un occasionale sorso di whisky
It's the mental breakthroughs that make the physical breakthroughs possible. This past week has been full of incredible shifts in confidence on a number of pitches. As a result, they are coming together nicely. Now, @tommycaldwell and I are watching and waiting for a weather window to allow for a push this year. Cross your fingers for us! #DawnWall @adidasoutdoor @blackdiamondequipment
Dopo una decina di tentativi falliti di superare il "passaggio 15" dei 32 della parete Dawn Wall, così chiamata perché è la prima sfiorata dalle luci dell'alba, Jorgeson aveva finalmente raggiunto Caldwell e i due sono arrivati in cima all'unisono.
Per gli alpinisti di tutto il mondo El Capitan è il "Santo Graal" delle scalate
Tonight, I climbed the hardest pitch of my life and the hardest pitch on the Dawn Wall: Pitch 14. It was by far the most memorable and surreal experiences I've ever had. @tommycaldwell followed suit and sent as well! We have a lot of hard climbing ahead, but I would be lying if I said I wasn't relieved to have this pitch behind us. Photo by @jeffjohnson_beyondandback. @adidasoutdoor #DawnWall
Mai conquistato in freeclimbing prima di oggi
My battle with Pitch 15 continues. After 6 years of work, my #DawnWall quest comes down to sending this pitch. Last night, I experienced a lightness and calm like never before. Despite failing, it will always be one of my most memorable climbing experiences. On my 4th attempt, around 11pm, the razor sharp holds ripped both the tape and the skin right off my fingers. As disappointing as this is, I'm learning new levels of patience, perseverance and desire. I'm not giving up. I will rest. I will try again. I will succeed. Photo by @coreyrichproductions. @adidasoutdoor
L'arrampicata è resa ancora più difficile dalle regole del "freeclimbing" che impongono agli alpinisti di usare solo il corpo per scalare
After 11 attempts spread across 7 days, my battle with Pitch 15 of the #DawnWall is complete. I rested. I tried again. I succeeded. Hard to put the feeling into words. There's a lot of hard climbing above, but I'm more resolved than ever to free the remaining pitches. Huge thanks to my partner @tommycaldwell for the support and @coreyrichproductions for the image. @adidasoutdoor @brettlowell @bigupclimbing
Ma per motivi di sicurezza sono legati alle corde che li sorreggono in caso di caduta
Momentum is a powerful force. When it's on your side, everything feels a bit easier. When it's not on your side, it feels like wading through mud. For 7 days, my momentum was halted by Pitch 15. It took everything in my power to stay positive and resolved that I would succeed. Now that momentum has returned to my side, I'm staying just as focused and resolved because a lot of hard climbing remains. Yesterday I finished the last 5.14 pitch and another 5.13 pitch above that. Three more 5.13's guard my path to Wino Tower. Thanks for all the continued support everyone! #DawnWall Photo/@coreyrichproductions @bigupclimbing @adidasoutdoor
Jorgeson è stato salvato proprio da queste funi mentre tentava di superare il micidiale "passaggio 15", il più difficile dell'intera impresa
Per farlo ha sacrificato più volte la pelle delle mani: nel "freeclimbing" ogni graffio alle dita è l'equivalente di una foratura al Tour de France.
Tonight was definitely bittersweet. I managed to redpoint the final 5.14 pitch. Keven battled hard on pitch 15 late into the night but came away with another hole in his finger and no send. Tomorrow is a new day. Lets all send Kevin good skin healing vibes. Photo by @coreyrichproductions @bigupclimbing
Jorgeson e Caldwell studiavano da anni le mosse necessarie a conquistare quella parete levigata come l'alabastro e ripida come il muro di una stanza dove i punti di appiglio sono piccoli come ciottoli e acuminati come lame di rasoio
Alpine climbing on Fitz Roy in Patagonia with a pack and multiple layers on seems like the furthest thing away as I'm sitting in my underwear on my portaledge on the side of El Cap hiding from the warm California sun. Here's a little #tbt to that time almost a year ago that @alexhonnold and I traversed the Fitz Roy massif in Patagonia, Argentina. Photo: @alexhonnold
Per Caldwell era il sogno di una vita, quasi una ossessione
I am really feeling the Yosemite love these days. After a lifetime of climbing here I am still struck by the grandness and beauty of this place. We are lucky to have organizations like the @accessfund, Yosemite Institute and the National Park Service to protect this place. Thanks for the sweet photo @brettlowell / @bigupproductions!
"La mia Balena Bianca", aveva detto al New York Times paragonandosi a Achab che insegue Moby Dick
Keven has just two more pitches to go to get to my high point of Whino Towers and the place where we make a mad dash to the summit. We climbed this section years ago batteling through wide cracks and dirty sections. Today is our last rest day and we are doing everything we can to fuel up for what will hopefully be the end of this journey. Thanks for the awesome photo @coreyrichproductions @bigupclimbing
Un modo per mettere dietro le spalle i fantasmi del divorzio nel 2010 da un'altra famosa alpinista, Beth Rodden, e di una brutta avventura in Kyrgyzstan
In another inspiring battle late into the night Kevin managed to send pitches 18, 19, and 20. Clouds swirled all around It was truly a surreal scene. Tomorrow we leave our bacecamp and blast towards the top. With some luck we will be standing on top in a couple days. I an excited to walk on flat ground again although I am sure I will truly miss this experience. Great photo of what has been out home for the past 17 nights @coreyrichproductions @bigupclimbing.
Nel 2000 fu preso ostaggio con altri rocciatori, ma Tommy riuscì a farli liberare scaraventando uno dei rapitori in un dirupo
