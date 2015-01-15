FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
A mani nude su El Capitan: alpinisti americani compiono la scalata del secolo

Kevin Jorgeson e Tommy Caldwell in tre settimane conquistano la vetta più ambita dagli amanti del freeclimbing

- Due alpinisti americani hanno conquistato in "freeclimbing" una montagna impossibile: Kevin Jorgeson, 30 anni, e Tommy Caldwell, 36, hanno raggiunto la vetta di El Capitan lungo la parete del Dawn Wall, un monolito di granito alto 900 metri al centro del Parco nazionale di Yosemite, in California e il terreno di prova più sacro e importante per i rocciatori.

