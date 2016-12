Usa, nessuno va al party per la figlia: mamma chiede aiuto su Facebook

I Never in my life thought a community would pull together like they did today. I had several people RSVP and only a few came. Tallie was asking about every 10 minutes where her friends were, and my response was "they are coming, baby". time passed and none of her friends showed. So I asked the Springhill community if any of their kids wanted to come and celebrate with us!. NEVER in my life would I have though we would have so many people care about a child they didn't know. I want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart and I want to express my gratitude to you all for coming out and making my baby girls birthday so very special. SO THANK YOU!!! GOD IS GREAT