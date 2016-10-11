Un selfie senza mani ed è subito storia

Today is the proudest day of my life. I successfully took a picture of me high fiving myself pic.twitter.com/tCZ53T5JSx— Seth Schneider (@TOSUBUCK) October 8, 2016
@TOSUBUCK you ain't got nothing on me #NoHandSelfie pic.twitter.com/6cYf9MBq6v— RJ Carey (@landmarkstudio2) October 11, 2016
I challenge everyone who sees this to a #NoHandsSelfie battle pic.twitter.com/qYKz6DBeE5— Bry (@Bryansoftwell) October 11, 2016
@TOSUBUCK pic.twitter.com/Yrh9ztWlSh— Jaron (@jaronpetreas) October 11, 2016
A compilation of me following stupid trends that almost broke my phoneThanks @TOSUBUCK pic.twitter.com/CK0VHa9oPU— Muffy (@ThatMuffinDude) October 11, 2016
