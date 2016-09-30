Londra, in metropolitana compaiono spille che invitano a socializzare

If I see anyone approach me wearing one of these I am going out the window. #tube_chat pic.twitter.com/RwZXifOYDO— GVWelly (@GerryWellesley) 29 settembre 2016
If I see anyone approach me wearing one of these I am going out the window. #tube_chat pic.twitter.com/RwZXifOYDO
These #tube_chat badges are a test to see how misanthropic and dismissive of friendliness we are. WE PASSED! YAY! pic.twitter.com/d2JOzlLjPA— The Guyliner (@theguyliner) 29 settembre 2016
These #tube_chat badges are a test to see how misanthropic and dismissive of friendliness we are. WE PASSED! YAY! pic.twitter.com/d2JOzlLjPA
What about this guys? #tube_chat pic.twitter.com/gIW757Htsm— Jesus Agudo (@jssagudo) 29 settembre 2016
What about this guys? #tube_chat pic.twitter.com/gIW757Htsm
the #tube_chat hashtag will be full of notherners banging on about how they don't need badges to have a chat on public transport, guaranteed pic.twitter.com/ktWiuXyEMV— Joe (@joeshawty) 29 settembre 2016
the #tube_chat hashtag will be full of notherners banging on about how they don't need badges to have a chat on public transport, guaranteed pic.twitter.com/ktWiuXyEMV
#tube_chat is the worst idea. hardly enough room to breath on the central line, let alone chat! pic.twitter.com/oJuefBks5V— foy✨al!ce (@stuart_foy) 29 settembre 2016
#tube_chat is the worst idea. hardly enough room to breath on the central line, let alone chat! pic.twitter.com/oJuefBks5V
Sums it up for me. #tube_chat pic.twitter.com/or3gb6JJRG— (null) (@pewpy) 29 settembre 2016
Sums it up for me. #tube_chat pic.twitter.com/or3gb6JJRG
Here's my submission for #tube_chat pic.twitter.com/zXCVB9nh5R— Randall Bell (@randallbell) 29 settembre 2016
Here's my submission for #tube_chat pic.twitter.com/zXCVB9nh5R