FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
DirettaCanale 51

  1. Tgcom24
  2. Magazine
Tatuaggicicatrici

I papà si tatuano le cicatrici dei figli operati

I papà si tatuano le cicatrici dei figli operati

1 di 3

Father got a tattoo of his sons name where the boy has a scar from surgery. Matching scars -megan

Posted by Tattooed Parents on Sunday, January 13, 2013
2 di 3

Getting through it together with his girl. From amazing New Zealand Life of Dad user Anita-Alistair Campbell. Check out their Facebook Page here: https://www.facebook.com/2ears4nixon?fref=ts

Posted by Life of Dad on Tuesday, August 4, 2015
3 di 3
leggi dopo
slideshow