Da Rihanna a Kim Kardashian, "Peejet" si imbuca tra le star

Chi non ha mai sognato, anche solo per un momento, di vivere come una star o esserne magari un amico. Patrick Thorendal, grafico di New York, è riuscito nell'intento... almeno grazie a Photoshop. Il suo esilarante progetto "Peejet" su Instagram e Twitter, dove il mago delle modifiche è in compagnia di Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, ha fatto centro: l'idea piace, suscita la risata ed è seguitissima in Rete. E ora la rivende nel suo cv di Linkedin.

?? @kanyewest @mistercap

I thought you said "chill", @badgalriri

Thanks for the spot, @khloekardashian.

#tbt Tag your friend that does this.

Good morning.

Merry Christmas. #DIAB #tbt

I missed us, @badgalriri.

Everybody tag @beyonce and tell her to make this the #ontherun tour promo. -Peeje

I give up. Who is it?

Sorry @serenawilliams :(

#np Ginuwine - Pony. @badgalriri

THIS IS SO MUCH FUN YOU GUYS. @kimkardashian @kanyewest

