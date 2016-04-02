16 settembre 2015 Norvegia, l'orso polare "in agonia": colpa dei cambiamenti climatici? La foto in pochi giorni ha fatto il giro del Web: è quella scattata a fine agosto dalla fotografa Kerstin Langenberger, nell'arcipelogo norvegese delle Svalbard Norvegia, l'orso polare "in agonia": colpa dei cambiamenti climatici? For tourists and wildlife photographers, the main reason to come to Svalbard is to see polar bears. And yes, usually we...Posted by Kerstin Langenberger Photography on Giovedì 20 agosto 2015 1 di 2 Norvegia, l'orso polare "in agonia": colpa dei cambiamenti climatici?La foto in pochi giorni ha fatto il giro del Web: è quella scattata a fine agosto dalla fotografa Kerstin Langenberger, nell'arcipelogo norvegese delle Svalbard Last summer I traveled with a group of friends to Svalbard, Norway in search of polar bears. We went to my favorite spot where I have always been able to find bears roaming around on sea ice throughout the summer. On this occasion, however, we didn't find any sea ice and we never found any bears alive. We did find two dead bears in this location and other groups found more dead bears. These bears were so skinny, they appeared to have died of starvation, as in the absence of sea ice, they were not able to hunt seals. In all of my years of growing up in the Arctic and later, working as a biologist, I had never found a dead polar bear. It is now becoming much more common. Through @sea_legacy and @natgeo we will continue to shine a light on our changing planet to convince the unconvinced. Please follow me on @paulnicklen to learn more about the effects of climate change. #polarbear #nature #wildlife #arctic #seaice @thephotosociety Una foto pubblicata da Paul Nicklen (@paulnicklen) in data: 6 Set 2015 alle ore 12:35 PDT 2 di 2 Norvegia, l'orso polare "in agonia": colpa dei cambiamenti climatici?La foto in pochi giorni ha fatto il giro del Web: è quella scattata a fine agosto dalla fotografa Kerstin Langenberger, nell'arcipelogo norvegese delle Svalbard leggi dopo slideshow