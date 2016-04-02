FOTO24VIDEO24ComingSoon.itDonneGraziaMeteo.itPeoplesportmediaset_negativesportmediaset_positiveTGCOM24
DirettaCanale 51

  1. Tgcom24
  2. Cronaca
  3. Veneto
elton johnveneziaLuigi Brugnaroinstagramdavid furnish

Elton John contro il sindaco di Venezia: "E' un bigotto, ha bandito i libri gender"

L'attacco sul profilo Instagram: motivo del contendere è la decisione del primo cittadino lagunare di bandire i libri gender dalle scuole

Elton John contro il sindaco di Venezia: "E' un bigotto, ha bandito i libri gender"

1 di 1
L'attacco sul profilo Instagram: motivo del contendere è la decisione del primo cittadino lagunare di bandire i libri gender dalle scuole
leggi dopo
slideshow