18 agosto 2015 Elton John contro il sindaco di Venezia: "E' un bigotto, ha bandito i libri gender" L'attacco sul profilo Instagram: motivo del contendere è la decisione del primo cittadino lagunare di bandire i libri gender dalle scuole Here is one of the Furnish-John family's favourite storybooks. It champions an all-inclusive world where families come in all shapes, sizes and colours. And most importantly, that families are about love. Our boys adore it. And in the opposing corner we have Luigi Brugnaro, the extremely silly looking mayor of Venice. He's stupidly chosen to politicise children's books by banning titles that touch on same sex families living happily ever after. So instead of encouraging a world based on inclusiveness, tolerance and love, he's championing a future society that's divisive and fosters ignorance. Beautiful Venice is indeed sinking, but not as fast as the boorishly bigoted Brugnaro. #ShareTheLove Una foto pubblicata da Elton John (@eltonjohn) in data: 14 Ago 2015 alle ore 04:02 PDT