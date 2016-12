We gave to Jokia a long time to be with her great love. She stood over her for almost 6 hours, touching and nudging and leaning against the lifeless body of Mae Perm. Even then we found it difficult to separate the 2 of them, but we had to manage about the body before too long ( temperatures have been hitting 100 d. mid afternoon lately). Jokia did not eat much during the whole morning, and when she went to get some melons at the other end of her shelter, we took advantage of the moment to pull Mae Perm's body out of the room and gently down into her final resting place. Jokia did come right over as we moved the body, and she touched Mae Perm, moaning painfully as her friend slipped away from her forever. We feel her pain. From today we will do every thing we can to help her though this most difficult time, and into the days of healing and new friendships, Mae Perm never forgotten.Darrick Thomson, Alan James, Christine Thomson, Adam Flinn, Lek ChailertMore video : www.youtube.com/elephantnews