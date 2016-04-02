Usa, coniglio paralizzato si salva grazie alle rotelle di uno skateboard

Sometimes with farm life you have to make hard decisions....like putting down an animal because the quality of life is no longer good. However, at Overlook Acres we do what we can. Over the past few weeks we have had about 6 litters of bunnies born. We lost many to the frigid temperatures of upstate New York. But thanks to Christine Griffith she took the remaining bunnies inside and bottle fed each one. I found this little guy in the barn stiff and half frozen and brought him inside. After a few days of warmth he was eating normal but wasnt moving his back legs. It appeared he was paralyzed from his belly down. Normally this circumstance would result in putting the animals down and out of his misery but he didnt seem to be in any pain. He managed to still pull himself around the floor and was moving faster than the other babies. So, Christine took it upon herself to buy a $1 skateboard toy at the dollar store and manuifacture a mini wheel chair body for this little guy. He is as happy as can be and loves his speed. Share the video if you would like. Who doesn't love a baby bunny in a wheelchair??