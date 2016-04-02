25 febbraio 2016 Maximus, il cane poliziotto che è diventato una star di Instagram Migliaia di persone seguono le sue gesta attraverso l'account del social network. Maximus, il cane poliziotto che è diventato una star di Instagram After @wcaxtv shared a video from our department it sent Max into the stratosphere and made him go "viral" like all celebrities he has kind of a pushy side now. He forced me to tuck him in! Classic!!! Max's head is now HUGE! #celebrity #celebritystatus #max #maximus #vt #vermont #dogsofinstagram #dogoftheday #dog #k9 #k9unit #k9trooper #offdutyk9 #adopted #adoptdontshop #adoptdontshop #rescue #rescuedog #gsd #gsdstagram #germanshepherd #germanshepherdsofinstagram #germansheperddaily #tired #tireddog Una foto pubblicata da Nicholas Arlington (@maximus_vt_k9) in data: 22 Feb 2016 alle ore 22:10 PST 1 di 10 Maximus, il cane poliziotto che è diventato una star di InstagramMigliaia di persone seguono le sue gesta attraverso l'account del social network. Someone is tired and wants his dad! God I love this dog. #truelove #bond #germanshepherdsofinstagram #germansheperddaily #germanshepherd #gsd #vermont #vt #max #maximus #dog #dogoftheday #dogsofinstagram #police #policek9 #policedog #offdutyk9 #k9unit #k9 #k9trooper #adopted #adopteddog #adoptdontshop #rescue #rescuedog #serenity #peaceful #happy #happiness Una foto pubblicata da Nicholas Arlington (@maximus_vt_k9) in data: 16 Feb 2016 alle ore 20:48 PST 2 di 10 Maximus, il cane poliziotto che è diventato una star di InstagramMigliaia di persone seguono le sue gesta attraverso l'account del social network. Ohhhhh Max such the stereotypical cop!! #funny #donuts #powerring #cops #police #policek9 #policedog #k9 #k9unit #k9trooper #offdutyk9 #dog #dogoftheday #dogsofinstagram #adopted #adopteddog #adoptdontshop #rescue #rescuedog #max #maximus #vt #vermont #gsd #germanshepherd #germansheperddaily #germanshepherdsofinstagram Una foto pubblicata da Nicholas Arlington (@maximus_vt_k9) in data: 15 Feb 2016 alle ore 14:27 PST 3 di 10 Maximus, il cane poliziotto che è diventato una star di InstagramMigliaia di persone seguono le sue gesta attraverso l'account del social network. This is what I deal with on my lunch break........ Hambone #rescuedog #rescue #adoptdontshop #adopteddog #adopted #max #maximus #vt #vermont #k9 #k9unit #k9trooper #police #policek9 #policedog #gsd #gsdstagram #germanshepherd #germansheperddaily #germanshepherdsofinstagram #dog #dogoftheday #dogsofinstagram #hambone #dogtoy #tire Una foto pubblicata da Nicholas Arlington (@maximus_vt_k9) in data: 12 Feb 2016 alle ore 00:15 PST 4 di 10 Maximus, il cane poliziotto che è diventato una star di InstagramMigliaia di persone seguono le sue gesta attraverso l'account del social network. Does anyone want a gunbelt, slightly "used" haha #hesnuts #vermont #vt #maximus #max #offdutyk9 #k9 #k9unit #k9trooper #police #policek9 #policedog #dog #dogoftheday #dogsofinstagram #snapchat #snapchatvideo #video #gsd #germanshepherd #germansheperddaily #germanshepherdsofinstagram #adopted #adopteddog #adoptdontshop #rescue #rescuedog Un video pubblicato da Nicholas Arlington (@maximus_vt_k9) in data: 9 Feb 2016 alle ore 12:28 PST 5 di 10 Maximus, il cane poliziotto che è diventato una star di InstagramMigliaia di persone seguono le sue gesta attraverso l'account del social network. Hanging out with a new friend @chris_quesnel!!!!! #police #policek9 #policedog #newfriend #northfieldpd #germanshepherd #germansheperddaily #germanshepherdsofinstagram #gsd #dog #dogoftheday #dogsofinstagram #adopted #adopteddog #adoptdontshop #rescue #rescuedog #max #maximus #vt #vermont Una foto pubblicata da Nicholas Arlington (@maximus_vt_k9) in data: 3 Feb 2016 alle ore 16:23 PST 6 di 10 Maximus, il cane poliziotto che è diventato una star di InstagramMigliaia di persone seguono le sue gesta attraverso l'account del social network. That's 7 treats!!!! Not bad Max!! #gsdstagram #gsd #rescuedog #rescue #adoptdontshop #adopteddog #adopted #police #policek9 #policedog #germanshepherd #germansheperddaily #germanshepherdsofinstagram #dog #dogsofinstagram #dogoftheday #k9 #k9unit #k9trooper #max #maximus #vt #vermont Una foto pubblicata da Nicholas Arlington (@maximus_vt_k9) in data: 31 Gen 2016 alle ore 06:05 PST 7 di 10 Maximus, il cane poliziotto che è diventato una star di InstagramMigliaia di persone seguono le sue gesta attraverso l'account del social network. Can I eat zee pork? #pork #max #maximus #vt #vermont #gsd #germanshepherd #germanshepherdsofinstagram #dog #dogoftheday #dogsofinstagram #police #policek9 #policedog #k9 #k9unit #k9trooper #offdutyk9 #adopted #adopteddog #adoptdontshop #rescue #rescuedog Una foto pubblicata da Nicholas Arlington (@maximus_vt_k9) in data: 28 Gen 2016 alle ore 11:01 PST 8 di 10 Maximus, il cane poliziotto che è diventato una star di InstagramMigliaia di persone seguono le sue gesta attraverso l'account del social network. Someone loves his #pinksock #snapchat #video #rescuedog #rescue #adoptdontshop #adopted #adopteddog #gsd #germanshepherd #germansheperddaily #germanshepherdsofinstagram #dog #dogsofinstagram #dogoftheday #police #policek9 #policedog #k9 #k9unit #k9trooper #offdutyk9 #obsessedwithsocks #max #maximus #vt #vermont Una foto pubblicata da Nicholas Arlington (@maximus_vt_k9) in data: 27 Gen 2016 alle ore 20:45 PST 9 di 10 Maximus, il cane poliziotto che è diventato una star di InstagramMigliaia di persone seguono le sue gesta attraverso l'account del social network. This is by far Max's favorite show! #alaskastatetroopers #max #maximus #vt #vermont #gsd #germanshepherd #germansheperddaily #germanshepherdsofinstagram #dog #dogoftheday #dogsofinstagram #police #policek9 #policedog #k9 #k9unit #k9trooper #offdutyk9 #adopted #adopteddog #adoptdontshop #rescue #rescuedog #video #snapchat Un video pubblicato da Nicholas Arlington (@maximus_vt_k9) in data: 27 Gen 2016 alle ore 11:17 PST 10 di 10 Maximus, il cane poliziotto che è diventato una star di InstagramMigliaia di persone seguono le sue gesta attraverso l'account del social network. leggi dopo slideshow