SydneyopossumTaronga ZooDi Scottaustralia

Ernie e Bert, due gemelli di opossum rimasti orfani, hanno trovato una nuova mamma

Di Scott, dipendente del Taronga Zoo di Sydney, ha adottato i due cuccioli. Li nutre, protegge e cresce 24 ore su 24, levatacce notturne comprese.

