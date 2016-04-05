29 marzo 2016 Ernie e Bert, due gemelli di opossum rimasti orfani, hanno trovato una nuova mamma Di Scott, dipendente del Taronga Zoo di Sydney, ha adottato i due cuccioli. Li nutre, protegge e cresce 24 ore su 24, levatacce notturne comprese. Ernie e Bert, due gemelli di opossum rimasti orfani, hanno trovato una nuova mamma 1 di 12IberPress IberPress Ernie e Bert, due gemelli di opossum rimasti orfani, hanno trovato una nuova mammaDi Scott, dipendente del Taronga Zoo di Sydney, ha adottato i due cuccioli. Li nutre, protegge e cresce 24 ore su 24, levatacce notturne comprese. 2 di 12IberPress IberPress Ernie e Bert, due gemelli di opossum rimasti orfani, hanno trovato una nuova mammaDi Scott, dipendente del Taronga Zoo di Sydney, ha adottato i due cuccioli. Li nutre, protegge e cresce 24 ore su 24, levatacce notturne comprese. 3 di 12IberPress IberPress Ernie e Bert, due gemelli di opossum rimasti orfani, hanno trovato una nuova mammaDi Scott, dipendente del Taronga Zoo di Sydney, ha adottato i due cuccioli. Li nutre, protegge e cresce 24 ore su 24, levatacce notturne comprese. 4 di 12IberPress IberPress Ernie e Bert, due gemelli di opossum rimasti orfani, hanno trovato una nuova mammaDi Scott, dipendente del Taronga Zoo di Sydney, ha adottato i due cuccioli. Li nutre, protegge e cresce 24 ore su 24, levatacce notturne comprese. 5 di 12IberPress IberPress Ernie e Bert, due gemelli di opossum rimasti orfani, hanno trovato una nuova mammaDi Scott, dipendente del Taronga Zoo di Sydney, ha adottato i due cuccioli. Li nutre, protegge e cresce 24 ore su 24, levatacce notturne comprese. 6 di 12IberPress IberPress Ernie e Bert, due gemelli di opossum rimasti orfani, hanno trovato una nuova mammaDi Scott, dipendente del Taronga Zoo di Sydney, ha adottato i due cuccioli. Li nutre, protegge e cresce 24 ore su 24, levatacce notturne comprese. 7 di 12IberPress IberPress Ernie e Bert, due gemelli di opossum rimasti orfani, hanno trovato una nuova mammaDi Scott, dipendente del Taronga Zoo di Sydney, ha adottato i due cuccioli. Li nutre, protegge e cresce 24 ore su 24, levatacce notturne comprese. 8 di 12IberPress IberPress Ernie e Bert, due gemelli di opossum rimasti orfani, hanno trovato una nuova mammaDi Scott, dipendente del Taronga Zoo di Sydney, ha adottato i due cuccioli. Li nutre, protegge e cresce 24 ore su 24, levatacce notturne comprese. 9 di 12IberPress IberPress Ernie e Bert, due gemelli di opossum rimasti orfani, hanno trovato una nuova mammaDi Scott, dipendente del Taronga Zoo di Sydney, ha adottato i due cuccioli. Li nutre, protegge e cresce 24 ore su 24, levatacce notturne comprese. 10 di 12IberPress IberPress Ernie e Bert, due gemelli di opossum rimasti orfani, hanno trovato una nuova mammaDi Scott, dipendente del Taronga Zoo di Sydney, ha adottato i due cuccioli. Li nutre, protegge e cresce 24 ore su 24, levatacce notturne comprese. 11 di 12IberPress IberPress Ernie e Bert, due gemelli di opossum rimasti orfani, hanno trovato una nuova mammaDi Scott, dipendente del Taronga Zoo di Sydney, ha adottato i due cuccioli. Li nutre, protegge e cresce 24 ore su 24, levatacce notturne comprese. 12 di 12IberPress IberPress Ernie e Bert, due gemelli di opossum rimasti orfani, hanno trovato una nuova mammaDi Scott, dipendente del Taronga Zoo di Sydney, ha adottato i due cuccioli. Li nutre, protegge e cresce 24 ore su 24, levatacce notturne comprese. leggi dopo slideshow mostra dettagli nascondi dettagli