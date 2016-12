Florida, tartaruga marina gigante resta impigliata in una rete: salvata

Leatherback Sea Turtle Saved From Crab Trap By JSO OfficersJacksonville Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Steve Mullen and Officer Brad Smith were off shore two miles out in front of Hanna Park around 1:00 p.m. today. They observed a nine foot Leatherback Sea Turtle in distress. The sea turtle had become entangled in a crab trap. The trap's rope was looped around the sea turtle's neck, and the buoy was still attached to the trap. As a result, whenever the turtle tried to dive, the rope tightened around its neck. Lt. Steve Mullen was able to disentangle the distressed turtle from the crab trap while keeping the turtle in the water.Great job Lt. Mullen and Officer Smith! Even off duty, saving lives!^MB